Ex Berry employee facing child porn charges, police can’t find him

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A former research and development engineer for Berry Plastics is missing, after police say they found child porn on flash drives in his old desk.
According to the probable cause affidavit for 63-year-old Michael John Grimm, he was fired and escorted off the Berry Plastics property in February 2016 because he was intoxicated at work.
Police say when supervisors cleared out his desk, they found five thumb drives and/or SD cards that contained around 1,000 pornographic images. They say some of them showed children under the age of 18.
Officers say Berry officials told them Grimm had been calling and asking about the flash drives.
In April 2016, police say they got search warrant to go through the files as well as Grimm’s work laptop.
They say at least one of images was of a known victim to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
Police say they haven’t been able to interview Grimm because he moved out of his apartment within a month of the report being filed.
They say he did not leave a forwarding address with the post office.
Homes in Michigan and Ohio have been checked, but Grimm is nowhere to be found.
The charges were eventually filed against him anyway last week.
He faces five counts, including child exploitation and possession of child pornography.
