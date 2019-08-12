Evansville City Golf Tournament final round

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville’s Men’s City Golf Tournament is accustomed to wild weekends and this years was one of the craziest.
Brennan Philips and David Mills started the final round at 11 under, while Castle senior Adam Bratton was one stroke back, but they all struggled in the early going, each dropping a few strokes back.
By the end of the day, it was Bratton who forged ahead and held on to win the Men’s City Tournament by a single stroke over Saylor.
The win was extra sweet for Bratton who was the runner up in 2018.
I was talking to my family and grandparents and we were trying to figure out how many lead changes there were at the top, because it was back and forth all day long both days," Bratton said. “Walking off of 13 green, I was probably one down, and I birdied 14, and then from there, I kinda just cruised in. On each tee I was asking where Grant Saylor was, he was in the group in front of me and just barely got him at the end. Coming off last year, it definitely motivated me to work really hard, so it feels good to get the job done.”
“Really I didn’t about that I was gonna be in contention after the first few holes today, but then going down #4 fairway, I looked over to see where the leaders were at, and they were all in single digits, and I was like, welp, I’m back in the game. Unfortunately, I just came up one short,” said Grant Saylor, runner-up.
