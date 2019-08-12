Couple asking for help finding motorcycle that honored murdered son

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Police in Owensboro are looking for a special motorcycle that was stolen this weekend.
Tiffany and Jerry Goodman say the white 2008 Harley Davidson was stolen from their yard early Sunday morning, but it’s more than just a motorcycle to the couple.
“It was more upsetting than the fact that it being a Harley or it being a bike. It’s a memorial bike for our son that got murdered going on seven years ago," Tiffany said.
Jerry Goodman Junior was murdered in Ohio County after his girlfriend’s dad ran them off the road and into a pond.
The bike has memorial stickers and a picture of their son. They say their son always wanted to get his dad a Harley, so after he passed they got one honoring him.
They say a reward will be given to whoever brings the bike bank.
The Goodman’s ask if you have any knowledge about where their Harley is to contact them or the Owensboro Police Department.
Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.