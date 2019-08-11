St. Anthony Catholic Church holds produce giveaway event

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The All Saints Parish and Seton Harvest teamed up to give out free produce Sunday at St. Anthony Catholic Church.
The event had live music and refreshments, and their worship band was even there to play music.
The parishioners say the church does a lot of outreach to the community.
“This fulfills our mission in the sense that we are giving, rather than taking. Giving to our neighbors and providing to our neighbors and helping our neighbors," said parishioner Fred Mulfinger.
They gave away different kinds of vegetables like okra and sweet tomatoes.
