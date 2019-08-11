McCutchinsville Elementary media center named after Former Governor Robert Orr

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - With the new school year starting, McCutchinsville Elementary School is honoring former Indiana Governor Robert Orr.
The Evansville School Corporation Foundation dedicated the schools media center in his name.
It will now be called the Robert D. Orr Learning Commons.
Orr’s family, who have now moved from Evansville, were at the dedication. Some of them flew in from Connecticut, including his son Robert Orr, Jr.
Orr, Jr. Used to go to the old McCutchinsville school which is now a fire station. With his name now immortilized at McCutchensville Elementary, Orr, Jr. says its an honor.
"It's fantastic, you know, I'm very honored that he's being honored," says Orr, Jr. "I've always admired him all of my life, So many accomplishments. And its just proud to be you know...following in his footsteps, all though I'm pretty far behind."
Dan Carwile, head of the fundraising committee to dedicate the space, says while Orr was in office, from 1981-1989, he was very engaged in making Indiana's school systems better.
"Bob Orr never forgot Evansville," says Carwile. "That was his home. He loved Evansville. So, for us to honor him in this way at a grade school where he sees children coming in day and day out, he would be very pleased."
The learning center has been in use since the school opened last year.
The EVSC Foundation says the space is kind of like a modern version of a library, encouraging growth and development for future generations.
Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.