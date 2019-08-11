Hot & humid with storm chances to start the workweek

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - After a warm and sunny weekend, the heat, humidity and rain chances all increase for the start of the workweek.
Tonight will be mostly cloudy but dry with low temperatures around 70°.
Monday and Tuesday will both be partly to mostly cloudy, but temperatures will still climb into the low 90s both days. The heat index values will likely top out between 100 and 105°.
That puts us at a heightened risk for heat cramps, heat stroke and heat exhaustion, which is why I have added Alert Days for both Monday and Tuesday.
In addition to the heat, we are also watching storm chances for the start of the workweek. A few isolated showers and storms are possible Monday, mainly in the morning, as a warm front swings through our region.
Our best chance for rain is Tuesday afternoon and evening as a cold front pushes through the Tri-State. There is not a major severe weather threat, but a few strong to severe storms with damaging wind gusts may be possible.
The good news is the cold front bringing us those storms will also push the hot and humid air off to our southeast and usher in cooler, drier from the north for the second half of the week.
