Hopkinsville Police searching for suspect after early Sun. murder

HOPKINSVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - Authorities are searching for the suspect, who is “considered armed and dangerous,” in an early Sunday murder.
According to the Hopkinsville Police Department, Robert Torian, 18-years-old, is suspected of shooting and killing 25-year-old Terill Moore. The news release from police say Torian is “considered armed and dangerous.”
Hopkinsville Police think he is driving a late 90s, or early 2000s white Pontiac Trans AM with a Tennessee license plate.
Anyone with information about his location is asked to called the Hopkinsville Police Department: 270-890-1300. You can also call Crime Stoppers: 270-887-TIPS.
