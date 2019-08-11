Hopkinsville Police searching for suspect after early Sun. murder

The news release from police say Torian is considered armed and dangerous. (Source: Hopkinsville Police Department)
By Jared Goffinet | August 11, 2019 at 9:57 AM CDT - Updated August 11 at 10:42 AM

HOPKINSVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - Authorities are searching for the suspect, who is “considered armed and dangerous,” in an early Sunday murder.

According to the Hopkinsville Police Department, Robert Torian, 18-years-old, is suspected of shooting and killing 25-year-old Terill Moore. The news release from police say Torian is “considered armed and dangerous.”

Hopkinsville Police think he is driving a late 90s, or early 2000s white Pontiac Trans AM with a Tennessee license plate.

Hopkinsville Police think he is driving a late 90s, or early 2000s white Pontiac Trans AM with a Tennessee license plate. (Source: Hopkinsville Police Department)

Anyone with information about his location is asked to called the Hopkinsville Police Department: 270-890-1300. You can also call Crime Stoppers: 270-887-TIPS.

