Firefighter taken hospital after being injured early Sun.

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Firefighters managed to put out a house fire in less than 20 minutes early Sunday, but one of their own had to be taken to the hospital after being injured.
Evansville Fire Department Divison Chief Mike Larson says firefighters were called to a house fire in the 700 block of E. Florida Street around 2:35 a.m. Sunday. Chief Larson says the fire was extinguished just after 2:50 a.m.
According to Chief Larson, one of the firefighters suffered a puncture wound to his left hand, which was gloved at the time. The injured firefighter was taken to Deaconess Hospital for a tetanus shot.
The four people who lived at the Florida Street home are being helped by the American Red Cross, Chief Larson says.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
