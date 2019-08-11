Declan Carroll, apprentice jockey has 9 wins this summer

“I’ve had a lot of great help and my agent Joe Pauli has done a great job, and I try to make him look good and if you do well, hopefully, you get good mounts,” Carroll said. “My father was a trainer for many years, so I’ve been growing up in it my whole life from just being around it and just seeing all my friends being jockey. I just love feel of the horse and the horse power and that feeling is something I couldn’t get doing anything else.”