Cubs fan from Evansville proposes on live TV during MLB game

CINCINNATI, Ohio. (WFIE) - While it might not have been the most romantic marriage proposal in history, this guy’s unique request might go down in history as one of the best proposals in history.
Jeremy, a Chicago Cubs fan from Evansville, Indiana, was in the stands behind home plate holding a sign that read “Beth will u marry me.” During the top of sixth-inning of the Cubs and Reds game, Fox Sports Ohio interviewed Jeremy about his proposal.
Jeremy, who claims to be the “total package,” said Beth called him from Evansville and said yes. Jeremy said he felt like this was the way to ask after Beth told him “not to be stupid here tonight.”
In celebration of the great news, Jeremy offered to buy everyone in Great America Ballpark beers for the rest of the night. 14 News cannot confirm if Jeremy did in fact hold up his end of the offer to buy everyone at the game beers.
Beth, Jeremy, we wish you nothing but the best in your marriage.
