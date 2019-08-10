Super Steed Returns to Races, in Sunday’s Ellis Park Derby

Saturday is the first of two editions this meet of Making of a Racehorse, the free, family-friendly fan education program designed to let the public see first hand what goes on in the morning to get horses ready for the afternoon. The event, staged by Ellis Park and the Kentucky HBPA, starts at 7 a.m. Central by the starting gating, with plenty of parking available in the south end of the parking lot by the Kentucky exit and nearest the Ohio River. Participants will hear from starter Scott Jordan how horses learn how to break from the gate. The tour includes stops to trainer John Hancock’s barn (including pony rides for young kids) and the paddock and jockeys’ room. All ages are welcome, with program designed so people can peel off as needed at any stage, including option to buy breakfast in the track kitchen. The program wraps up before 10 a.m. Donuts will be provided by Donut Bank.