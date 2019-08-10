Possible arson under investigation in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police and Fire officials are investigating a possible arson.
The report shows crews were called out early Friday morning to a detached garage in the 400 block of East Iowa Street.
They say the building was fully engulfed, and an arson investigator was called.
The cause of the fire has not been determined, but the report shows the resident of the home on the same property believed it might have been started by homeless people in the area.
The building was destroyed.
Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.