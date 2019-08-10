Police searching for Owensboro teen

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Police hope you can help them find a teenager, who has been missing since Thursday.
The Owensboro Police Department said on Facebook they are trying to find Anthony Holt, 17-years-old.
According to the post from OPD, Holt is 5′9″ with brown hair and brown eyes. He was wearing a dark hoodie, jeans, and white Jordan brand shoes when he was last seen.
OPD says Holt has been missing since Thursday.
The Facebook post says Holt could be trying to get to Louisville.
Anyone with information is asked to call OPD: 270-687-8888.
