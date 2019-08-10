Police: Drunk driver tried to take off after crash

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville man is facing several charges after police say he drove drunk and crashed into a pole.
It happened just after 4:00 a.m. Saturday at the intersection of Morgan and Fares.
Police say a witness heard the crash, then saw Christopher Beard try to re-start his car. He says when he couldn't get the car started, he saw Beard get out and start walking away.
Police say they found Beard about two blocks away.
Officers say he admitted to drinking a few beers, but refused to take any tests.
He faces multiple charges including operating a vehicle while intoxicated with a prior conviction and hit and run.
Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.