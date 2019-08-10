Otters Fall One Run Short of Wild Things

WASHINGTON, PA. (WFIE) - The Washington Wild Things scored two runs in the first inning against the Evansville Otters Friday, and that proved to be just enough as the Otters came up short in a 2-1 loss to the Wild Things.
The Wild Things’ high-powered offense was able to get their first two batters on base as Ryan Cox led off with a single and J.R. Davis was hit by the first pitch he saw from Otters starter Jake Welch.
With one out, the red-hot Hector Roa ripped a single to the outfield, collecting his 59th and 60th RBIs on the season to give Washington an early 2-0 lead.
The Otters had a chance to score their first run in the top of the third.
Mike Rizzitello singled to lead off the inning giving the Otters their first hit off Wild Things starter Nick Wegmann.
RIzzitello would steal second and attempt to score on a two-out single by David Cronin, but Roa rifled a throw from right field that allowed catcher Drew Bene to tag out Rizzitello at home to keep the game 2-0 Washington.
The Otters would capitalize and cut the deficit in half in the fourth inning.
Keith Grieshaber led off the inning with a single up the middle and scored on an RBI double by Ryan Long on a shot to the outfield gap. Long would collect his 60th RBI of the season, tied with Roa for first in the Frontier League.
Wegmann took control the rest of the way on the mound for Washington. He allowed only a single to Tanner Wetrich after Long’s RBI over his eight innings of work. The lefty for Washington allowed only one run on five hits while striking out eight. He would earn the victory, improving his record to 6-5.
The Otters were held scoreless from the fifth inning on as Washington closer Zach Strecker pitched a clean ninth inning, striking out Grieshaber, Long, and Elijah MacNamee in order to secure the victory for the Wild Things. He earned his 10th save of the season.
Welch was solid for the Otters Friday, pitching eight shutout innings, allowing two runs on six hits, and recording seven strikeouts. With the loss, Welch’s record moves to 6-5.
Saturday will feature action from two games, beginning at 4:05 p.m. CT. Action will start with the resumption of play from a suspended game back on June 20. Washington leads 1-0 in the bottom of the second inning.
The original scheduled game for Saturday, Aug. 10 will begin approximately 30 minutes following the conclusion of the suspended game.
Anthony Arias is slated to take over on the mound for the Otters in the suspended game, and Brandyn Sittinger is the probable for the Otters in the second game of the night.
Broadcast coverage can be found on the radio at 91.5 WUEV-FM or WUEV.org with Dave Nguyen (play-by-play) on the call.
The Otters are celebrating their 25th anniversary season in 2019.
Evansville will return home for a six-game homestand next week Aug. 13-18 against the River City Rascals and the Gateway Grizzlies.
Next week’s promotions include $2 Tuesday, Bud Light Thirsty Thursday, St. Vincent Night, Breast Cancer Awareness Night and postgame fireworks by Marathon, and Mascot Day.
To purchase a season ticket or group outing package, call (812) 435-8686 or visit the Bosse Field front office at 23 Don Mattingly Way, Evansville, Ind.
The Evansville Otters are the 2006 and 2016 Frontier League champions.
The Otters play all home games at historic Bosse Field, located at 23 Don Mattingly Way in Evansville, Ind. Stay up-to-date with the Evansville Otters by visiting evansvilleotters.com, or follow the Otters on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
