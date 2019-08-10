‘Hola Festival’ held in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - One of the Tri-State’s biggest cultural events kicked off Saturday in Evansville.
The 4th annual Hola Festival was held at Bosse Field.
The event is hosted by Hola Evansville, a non profit formed to help the growing Latino community.
There were over 30 international food booths, family friendly games, and activities.
Organizers expected more than 10,000 people to attend this year.
The group says this is a fun event to highlight what the Latnio community does for the area.
In the Tri-State area, we have over 10,000 Latinos, and over the last ten years, we’ve had over 150 entrepreneurs out of those 10,000 Latinos. So we’re trying to show the community how many of us are here," said Hola Festival Board Member Bianca Garcia.
International award winning entertainers will be performing until 8:00 p.m. Saturday.
