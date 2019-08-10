Amber Alert canceled for young IN boy, girl

INDIANA (WFIE) - The Amber Alert has been canceled for two young kids who were believed to be in extreme danger.
The news release from Indiana State Police says the Amber Alert for Ayden Mendez, 7-years-old, and Yulianna Mendez, 3-years-old, was canceled by the investigating agency around 8:15 a.m. Saturday.
The suspect, Francisco Mendez, 28-years-old, is a 5′6″ Hispanic male with black hair and brown eyes. When he was last seen, Francisco was driving a black 2013 Audi A4 with Indiana license plate LE5262.
Hamlet, Indiana is a little less than 145 miles north of Indianapolis.
Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.