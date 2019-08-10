Alex Stein Participates in ‘G’ League Invitational

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Former USI basketball star, Alex Stein, has a goal of playing professionally, and this morning, he took a huge step, towards accomplishing just that. Stein participated in an open tryout, for the NBA 'G' League!
The NBA 'G' League, the official minor league of the National Basketball Association, held a player invitational in Chicago, on Friday. The event challenged 'G' League hopefuls, vying to receive a contract for the NBA 'G' League Draft in October, to showcase their skills via full-court games for NBA 'G' League player personnel, executives, coaches, and industry scouts.
Each player was assigned to a team consisting of other players, participating in the tryout and played a minimum of two 36-minute games. The focus of the invitational, was on game play, and not on skill workouts.
NBA 'G' League scouts were on hand, so Stein had the chance to show them what he can do. Stein averaged over 17 points a game, his senior season, as he eclipsed the 2,000-point barrier, for his career. He led USI to the Division II Elite Eight, where they lost to Point Loma, in the semifinals.
