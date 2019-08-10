Alert Days for heat early next week

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Warm and mostly sunny weather will close out the weekend, but we are on alert for dangerous heat for the start of the workweek followed by rain and a cooldown.
Tonight will be clear and calm with low temperatures in the low to mid 60s.
Sunday will be mostly sunny with high temperatures around 90°, but the humidity may make it feel a few degrees warmer.
The heat and humidity really ramp up Monday and Tuesday. Although we will see more clouds, temperatures will climb into the low 90s both days. Heat index values will likely peak between 100 and 110°.
At least part of the Tri-State will probably be put under a Heat Advisory, which is issued anytime heat index values are forecast near or in excess of 105°. There will be a heightened risk for heat cramps, heat stroke and heat exhaustion, which is why I have added Alert Days for both Monday and Tuesday
In addition to the heat, we are also watching storm chances early next week. A few isolated showers and storms are possible beginning late Sunday night and continuing throughout Monday, but our best chance for rain is Tuesday afternoon and evening as a cold front swings through the Tri-State. A few strong to severe storms may be possible. Damaging winds would be the primary threat.
The good news is the cold front bringing us those storms will also push the hot and humid air off to our southeast and usher in cooler, drier from the north for the second half of the week.
