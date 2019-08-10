Affidavit: man arrested after taking Xanax pills, crashing car with infant in backseat

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A 21-year-old man was arrested Friday after telling police he took Xanax pills before crashing his car with a baby girl in the backseat.
According to the probable cause affidavit, Christian Thomas, 21, of Evansville, was slumped over in the driver seat of his car after wrecking on eastbound SR-62 a few minutes before 5 p.m. Friday. When officers arrived to the crash, they said Thomas was “drooling from the mouth.”
A witness of the crash told the officer Thomas’ vehicle was in the far right lane of SR-62 and crossed all lanes before hitting a sign on the shoulder of the left lane. The witness said the car then hit the median and bounced off before hitting the median again.
The affidavit says Thomas told AMR personnel he had taken Xanax earlier that day. An officer spoke with Thomas later at Deaconess Hospital about the Xanax he had taken.
According to the affidavit, he told the officer he took one or two Xanax pills around 9:30 a.m. that morning. The officer said Thomas did not remember crashing the car when they spoke at the hospital.
The infant child was released to the mother.
Thomas was taken to the Vanderburgh County Jail for Neglect of a Dependent, OMVWI, and OMVWI With a Child Under 18 in the Car. He is being held on a $6,000 bond.
Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.