Webster Co. official discusses economic impact of mine closure

TRI-STATE (WFIE) - The Providence-Webster County Chamber of Commerce president says the closing of the Dotiki mine will have a big economic impact.
Closing mines has become somewhat of a trend here in the Tri-State region.
14 News spoke with Greg Wathen of the SW Indiana Economic Development Coalition on Friday. He says the coal industry is going through a transition right now.
In Vanderburgh, Posey, Warrick and Henderson counties, there are nearly 1,300 people who work in the coal industry. Those workers make on average about $83,000 per year.
So these are skilled and well paying jobs.
As the industry moves toward more green and efficient production strategies, Wathen says you are going to see closures like this.
The loss of employment at these mines takes money out of people’s pockets, which could be spent out in the community. Wathen says the challenge is finding a suitable replacement job for those individuals.
“We have a significant amount of jobs available in our market," explained Wathen. "The issue is not just the jobs because if you’re looking for a job, I guarantee you can find a job. But it’s the kind of job, the replacement for these kind of jobs at the same level of skills and the wages and will we be able to transition?”
14 News reporter Joseph Payton also visited Somerville where Peabody has announced the Somerville Central Mine will be closing.
Coming up at 6 p.m. you will hear from a retired miner and his thoughts about these closures.
