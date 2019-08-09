USI to Host Notre Dame, in Annual #CureFA Game

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - University of Southern Indiana Baseball will host the University of Notre Dame the second annual #CureFA exhibition game October 19 at historic Bosse Field in Evansville, Indiana. The 2 p.m. exhibition game will benefit the fight against Friedreich’s Ataxia (FA), a degenerative neuromuscular disorder that affects one in 50,000 people in the United States. Most individuals have onset of symptoms of FA between the ages of 5 and 18 years, but can occur anytime during adulthood. The Friedreich’s Ataxia Research Alliance is supporting research that will improve the quality and length of life for those diagnosed with FA and will lead to treatments that eliminate its symptoms. More information about FA can be found at CureFA.org. Tickets for the exhibition game go on sale September 10 are $10 for adults and $5 for students and can be purchased at the following locations: USI Athletics, Notre Dame Baseball Office, Southern Indiana Athletic Conference (SIAC) Baseball Programs, and all Banterra Bank Evansville/Newburgh locations. Fans also can purchase tickets on-line at curefa.org/usibaseball. The game will preview the 2020 USI Screaming Eagles, who will be concluding their fall workouts. USI, which was 30-21 last spring, is in search of its sixth NCAA Division II Midwest Regional Championship, a sixth trip the NCAA Division II Championship Series, and a run at a third NCAA II National Championship. The Eagles are under the direction of Head Coach Tracy Archuleta, who has directed the Eagles to both of their NCAA II National Championships (2010, 2014) in his 13-year tenure. The Eagles, at the plate, return sophomore catcher Lucas McNew (Floyds Knobs, Indiana), who finished his first season with a team-high .341 average and 46 RBI; senior outfielder Manny Lopez (Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic), who followed with 44 RBI and nine home runs; and junior outfielder Aaron Euler (Evansville, Indiana), who had a team-best 10 home runs. USI will feature on the mound senior right-hander Tyler Hagedorn (Evansville, Indiana), who was 2-1 with a team-best 4.17 ERA and three saves; and senior right-hander Jacob Bowles (Mt. Washington, Kentucky), who tied for the team-lead with a 5-1 mark. Notre Dame, who is under the direction of new Head Coach Link Jarrett, was 24-30 in 2019.