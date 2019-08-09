TDL Preview: North Huskies

“we just gotta be physically and mentally tougher,” explained Coach Paridaen. “That’s the biggest thing for us right now. We stressed strength in the weight room this summer. As our strength numbers start to improve so does our mental toughness. It’s tough whenever you’re down several TDs in a game to continue to keep fighting so we felt like that was something we tried to get better at last year. Hopefully those losses start to dwindle, and we start to get on the winning side of things.”