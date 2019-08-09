TDL Preview: North Huskies

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The North Huskies were 1-9 in the first season under Head Coach Joey Paridaen.
Paridaen brought a championship mentality to this program after leading Eastern Greene to the state finals two years ago.
Its been 12 years since the Huskies’ program has had a winning season. Its been 19 years since they’ve won a sectional, but Paridaen says toughness is one big key to changing that.
“we just gotta be physically and mentally tougher,” explained Coach Paridaen. “That’s the biggest thing for us right now. We stressed strength in the weight room this summer. As our strength numbers start to improve so does our mental toughness. It’s tough whenever you’re down several TDs in a game to continue to keep fighting so we felt like that was something we tried to get better at last year. Hopefully those losses start to dwindle, and we start to get on the winning side of things.”
North will begin the season at Princeton followed by their home opener against Henderson County.
