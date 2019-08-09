Superintendent says schools left with faculty shortage after system shift

DUBOIS CO., Ind. (WFIE) - One school corporation in the county is dealing with a teacher assistant shortage as students return for the year.
The superintendent at Northeast Dubois Schools tells 14 News the teacher assistant shortage is due to a shift in the school system.
This has forced the school district to change the teacher to student ratio. The superintendent says students are now having to learn in larger groups than usual, especially kids with special education needs.
14 News Reporter Erin McNally was in Dubois County on Friday and will have more on this story coming up on 14 News at 5 p.m.
