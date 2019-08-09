Sheriff’s Office: 2 kids taken to hospital after deputies respond to abuse complaint

EARLINGTON, Ky. (WFIE) - The Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after they say two kids were assaulted and had to be taken to the hospital.
According to the Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to the Quail Run Apartments in Earlington, Kentucky for a complaint of child abuse on Thursday.
The news release says deputies found two small children that had been assaulted. The sheriff’s office says the two kids were taken to the hospital.
Our crew on the scene was asked to move off the property, but they saw several deputies from Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office on scene as well as other first responders.
This is an ongoing investigation by the Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office.
We will update this story with more information as soon as it is made available.
