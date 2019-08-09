IN Senator Todd Young visits Tri-State

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Indiana Senator Todd Young made a visit to the Tri-State.
During one of his stops, Senator Young met with local political leaders in front of the Harmony Way Bridge. Senator Young helped reintroduce the “Restore the Harmony Way Bridge Act.”
That legislation passed the House and the Senate and would transfer the bridge from federal control to the states of Indiana and Illinois. Senator Young says he’s excited to help revitalize the area.
“For me, what’s so exciting about this is they have the opportunity to take this historic artifact and really turn it into a piece of the future for this community,” explained Senator Young. “One that can hopefully drive some economic development, and be something that locals will be proud of for years to come.”
President Trump could sign this bill into law as early as next week. Representatives who will serve on the commission that will take over the bridge say they hope to find funding in the near future to help restore it.
