Senator Mike Braun stops at 14 News during summer of Solutions tour

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - As part of Summer of Solutions tour, U.S. Senator Mike Braun stopped by 14 News.
He’s visiting 50 cities to discuss healthcare, immigration, and other issues including gun violence.
Following the massacres in El Paso and Dayton, Senator Braun is calling for bipartisan legislation to address the crisis like better background checks and Red Flag laws like the one here in Indiana.
The law allows law enforcement to seize weapons from someone deemed a danger to themselves or the public.
“Almost everyone I talked to, even devout second amendment folks, feel we need to keep them out of the hands of the mentally ’ll and criminals and do the common sense things to do it," explained Senator Braun. "That would mean Red flag laws would reduce fatalities from guns and it’s measurable so we know that.”
Senator Braun also met with farmers in Gibson County on Friday. Serving on the Senate Committee on Agriculture, Nutrition and Forestry, Senator Braun says he is focused on long-term issues like finding new markets for crops.
