OPD: man arrested in connection to Apollo HS burglary

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Police have made an arrest in connection to the March burglary at Apollo High School.
According to the news release from the Owensboro Police Department, Sean Graham, 32-years-old, has been arrested for Burglary.
OPD says Graham’s arrest is for his role in the Apollo High School burglary on March 28.
The news release says Graham is already in the Daviess County Detention Center for crimes committed earlier this year, so he was charged at the jail and booked on the new charge.
