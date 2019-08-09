Newburgh Post Office hosting event for people to get passports

NEWBURGH, Ind. (WFIE) - There is a special event on Saturday to apply for passports.
The Newburgh Post Office is hosting a Passport Fair from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. No appointments are needed; it’s a first come first serve basis.
You will need to bring your birth certificate and drivers license.
Passport cards cost $30 dollars.
These are just for land and sea travel to Canada, Mexico, the Caribbean and Bermuda. Traditional passport books are $110 and are good for all international travel.
Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.