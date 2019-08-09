Newburgh Post Office hosting event for people to get passports

Newburgh Post Office hosting event for people to get passports
Warrick County graphic - 14 News (Source: WFIE)
By Jared Goffinet | August 9, 2019 at 2:30 PM CDT - Updated August 9 at 2:30 PM

NEWBURGH, Ind. (WFIE) - There is a special event on Saturday to apply for passports.

The Newburgh Post Office is hosting a Passport Fair from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. No appointments are needed; it’s a first come first serve basis.

You will need to bring your birth certificate and drivers license.

Passport cards cost $30 dollars.

These are just for land and sea travel to Canada, Mexico, the Caribbean and Bermuda. Traditional passport books are $110 and are good for all international travel.

Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.