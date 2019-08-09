Mostly sunny and warm with a slight chance of rain

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Occasional patchy fog is possible this morning, but it is not a widespread issue. Any fog that is out there will quickly clear as the sun rises. Much like yesterday, we will see a mix of sun and clouds today with high temperatures in the mid to upper 80s. A few isolated showers are possible this afternoon, mainly along and south of the Ohio River.
Tonight will be mostly clear with seasonable low temperatures in the mid 60s.
We have lots of sunshine in store Saturday. High temperatures will be pretty typical for this time of year in the mid to upper 80s with overnight lows in the mid to upper 60s.
The heat and humidity both increase as we head into next week. Temperatures will climb into the upper 80s to near 90° Sunday, but the humidity will make it feel like the upper 90s. Temperatures will top out in the lower 90s Monday and Tuesday with heat index values over 100°.
There is an isolated rain chance Sunday evening, but more widespread showers and a few thunderstorms are possible Monday and Tuesday out ahead of a cold front moving in from the northwest.
Once that front moves through, our skies will begin to clear and high temperatures will fall back into the mid 80s for the second half of the week.
