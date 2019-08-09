IN Gov. Holcomb signing bills focusing on mental health, student safety

POSEY CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Indiana Governor Holcomb traveled to Mt. Vernon on Friday to sign a pair of bills focusing on mental health and student safety.
That first bill would develop plans by supporting parents of at-risk students through a grant. To be eligible for that grant there must be processes in place for teachers to notify school officials and parents of a student’s unusual behavior.
The second bill, authored by Representative Wendy McNamara, would focus on school resource officers who will no longer be funded through the Safe Schools Fund. Schools will now be able to use that fund to employ a law enforcement officer.
We spoke with the new superintendent of the MSD of Mt. Vernon about what this day means for the school district.
“School safety is paramount; we have to have a safe environment for our students to learn appropriately," explained MSD of Mt. Vernon Superintendent Dr. Matt Thompson. "We love the fact that they are signing this into effect. It’s going to put more pressure on the schools to do the right thing and have things like active shooter drills within the first 90 days.”
Our reporter Chellsie Brown was at Friday’s signing and wil have more on these bills coming on 14 News at 5 p.m.
Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.