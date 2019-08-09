EPD responds after video shows student being arrested

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police are responding to a video posted online showing a student being arrested after an alleged fight on the school bus.
The incident happened Thursday at Gum and southeast Eighth Street. The student tried to run away after getting out through the emergency exit of the bus.
EPD officials say the actions of these officers are justified.
In the body camera video you can see a juvenile being detained and even hit by one officer.
Police say the boy, who was arrested, lied about his name and became disorderly with officers. Paperwork shows he started to fight the officers and even threw one of them.
We are looking into how EPD is handling this as some community members are calling for accountability. We will have that part of the story coming up on 14 News at 10 p.m.
Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.