Warrick Co. school officials hope anonymous tip line will keep students safe

WARRICK CO., Ind. (WFIE) - It’s was back to class for a whole new set of students Thursday morning.
Thousands of Warrick County students headed back to the classroom again and administrators say they want to make sure each student feels safe in their school.
It was a joyful celebration of the new school year out at Castle High School Thursday morning complete with donuts, bubble machines, and teachers blowing horns and welcoming the kids back to class.
But when the music dies down and the students return to the every day schedule, school officials are hoping that an anonymous tip line will help keep the students safe.
“We feel like we have very safe schools," said Warrick County Schools Superintendent Brad Schneider. "But there’s always instances where kids make poor decisions and that can impact school safety, and when it does they have to know that there’s going to be consequences to those acts.”
Each school in the system has its own specific number that students or parents can dial or text to report an incident.
“Could be a bullying incident, could be a school safety issue, if they felt threatened at any one point in time or if they heard someone make a threat," Schneider said.
According to Schneider, the school system hasn’t received a huge number of calls, but they investigate every tip they receive and respond appropriately which could mean involving authorities.
“It does you no good to have a tip line if we don’t take it seriously,” Schneider said.
