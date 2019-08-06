Warm & Humid

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Less foggy this morning under clear skies with low temps in the lower 70’s. This afternoon expect partly to mostly sunny skies with scattered afternoon thunderstorms. High temps in the upper 80’s to 90-degrees with a higher heat index in the mid-90’s.
Below normal temps will be the theme this weekend under partly to mostly sunny skies. High temps in the mid-80’s with a slight chance of thunderstorms Saturday and Sunday afternoon.
Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.