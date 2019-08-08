Vanderburgh Co. Sheriff’s Office hosting annual state conference

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - All this week the Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office is hosting the 2019 annual Indiana Sheriffs’ Association Summer Conference.
Sheriff Dave Wedding serves as the 2019 ISA President, which is why Evansville was selected as the conference host this year. Sheriff Wedding tells us that jail overcrowding is not the only hot topic at the conference.
“The sheriff’s offices across the state have a strong concern for the safety of our children, we have worked tirelessly throughout the year with legislators to try to enhance the safety and security at the schools in Indiana and we’ve made some in rows into that problem,” explained Sheriff Wedding.
The conference wraps up Thursday.
