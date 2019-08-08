TDL Preview: Harrison Warriors

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Harrison Warriors will begin year three under Head Coach Lane Oxley and they hoping for better results after back-to-back 2-8 seasons.
The Warriors lost several starters to graduation, including Tedy Duneghy, Collin Hancock, and Trey Whipple. However, they do return junior quarterback L.J. Oxley along with some promising young talent.
“We’re not nowhere we wanna be yet, not by any means,” Coach Lane explained. “I have pretty high expectations to where I think we can get to. It’s a long steady process and sometimes you take one step forward and two steps back. Football’s just gotta be important in their life, buy I think that’s happening ya know. I think the kids are starting to understand; the younger kids are. I’m pretty pleased with what we did this summer, so hopefully that gives us a little more hope and success.”
“Rome wasn’t built in a day, so we gotta lay a foundation and ya know the last few years haven’t been very good record-wise so we just gotta keep growing and hopefully just build that football foundation,” Quarterback L.J. said.
“It’s gonna take a whole lotta hard work and showing that we have chemistry on the field during game day and showing that we can work together and keep a cool head when stuff doesn’t go our way,” explained Junior Running Back Ralph Folden Jr.
Harrison will begin the season on the road at New Albany followed by their home opener against Terre Haute South.
