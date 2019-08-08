Princeton getting $8.5 million USDA loan for wastewater improvements

Princeton, Ind. (WFIE) - The city of Princeton is making millions of dollars in upgrades to their water system.
The USDA announced they are making the investments through the Water and Waste Disposal Loan and Grant program.
The program is for cities, towns, and water districts to help with drinking water, storm water drainage and waste disposal systems in rural communities with 10,000 or fewer residents.
“Modernizing water infrastructure will yield key health benefits and help spur economic growth – making rural places even more attractive to live and work,” said U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Utilities Service Administrator Chad Rupe.
The USDA announced $135 million for 49 projects in 24 states. Princeton is getting $8,596,000 of in the form of a loan.
The list shows the plan for Princeton is to improve treatment operations at the wastewater treatment plant by rehabilitating on old treatment train and other wastewater treatment plant improvements as well as replacing a lift station.
All lift stations will receive updated Supervisory Control And Data Acquisition systems.
We’ve reached out to utility officials in Princeton to find out when the work will get underway.
