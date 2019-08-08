New 911 system to help Hopkins Co. residents, first responders

HOPKINS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Hopkins County is about to get Smart 911 to help police, fire, and EMS respond to scenes more quickly and with the right resources.
The system depends on the people who live there to provide critical information.
People who live in Hopkins County can go online right now and build a profile that is as basic or detailed as they choose. That information stays with them as they travel.
The program is available in 40 states, including Kentucky, and is used in Daviess, Muhlenberg and now soon-to-be Hopkins County.
There’s no time to waste when that critical call for help is made. To help those first responders, Hopkins County leaders are rolling out the free to use Smart 911 system.
The idea is: you sign up online, provide key information that will be helpful to dispatchers the next time you have to call 911.
Residents build a profile, which could included multiple addresses, residential or businesses and any information that could be helpful for response teams to know in the case of an emergency.
The program also has the ability to send out notifications at the users preference.
Smart 911 is credited with several positive outcomes: a missing child whose photo and description were immediately available to 911 and responders, a heart attack victim where an address and medical notes were listed, which allowed responders to have better information quicker.
This information is private and secure and only used for the response after 911 is called.
If you do not have internet access or have questions, call the Madisonville-Hopkins County Central Dispatch.
The program starts September 1.
