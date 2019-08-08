New changes at MSD of North Posey for 2019-2020 year

POSEY CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Thursday is the first day of school in Posey County.
As the students headed into school, they noticed a few changes both in and out of the classroom.
In Posey County, a love for football runs deep, but over the years, their rundown field made it hard to practice year round.
“On your grass facility you use it probably 12 times a year, game nights only. There’s no practice on it, there’s no off season conditioning on it. You’re pretty much limited to game night.” said, Waylon Schenk the school district athletic director.
Dr. Todd Camp, the district’s superintendent said, “The field itself is complete, the track and the bleachers are not. What we have to do now is come back and finish asphalting and putting acrylic on the track and they have to finish the bleachers.”
In addition to the new field, North Posey schools are in the process of getting STEM labs at every school. Officials say these labs encourage hands on experience and growth.
Dr. Camp said, “The STEM labs will be completed by about September the 15th if all goes well and the case work comes in when its planned to. And we are very excited about the stem labs.”
The district has also completed a few security projects for the schools to make sure all kids feel safe.
“We’re very excited about that, it transformed really overnight,” Dr. Camp said.
