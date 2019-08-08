WATCH LIVE: KY Gov. Bevin signing 4 new pro-life bills

Kentucky Governor Matt Bevin
By Jared Goffinet | August 8, 2019 at 2:38 PM CDT - Updated August 8 at 3:32 PM

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Governor Matt Bevin will sign four new pro-life bills Thursday in Owensboro.

You can watch it live here. It’s expected to start at 4:30 p.m.

Here are the bills he will sign:

  • Senate Bill 9 is known as the heartbeat bill. It bans abortion after detection of a fetal heartbeat.
  • Senate Bill 50 requires doctors present information to patients about the reversal of medication abortions.
  • House Bill 5 bans abortions based on sex, race, or perceived disability.
  • House Bill 148 states if Roe v. Wade is overturned abortions will be banned in Kentucky.
