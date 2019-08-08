KSP: woman flown to Vanderbilt after Muhlenberg Co. crash

By Jared Goffinet | August 8, 2019 at 2:58 PM CDT - Updated August 8 at 2:58 PM

MUHLENBERG CO., Ky. (WFIE) - A woman is in the hospital with serious injuries after a crash in Sacramento, Kentucky.

It happened around 12 p.m. Wednesday at the intersection of Kentucky 175 and 181 North.

Kentucky State Police say 51-year old Fieldon Vincent ran a stop sign and crashed into a pickup truck. According to troopers, Vincent and the driver of a pickup, 72-year old Danny Miller, were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Vincent’s passenger, 54-year old Twania Rayborn, was flown to Vanderbilt University Medical Center for serious injuries.

