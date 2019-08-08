EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Kennel Club of Evansville will soon have new owners after a pair of auctions later this month.
The Kennel Club has served members and patrons nearly 94 years.
“We are privileged to represent this property and its contents and help transition the property to a new owner,” said Andrew Wilson, a Principal Auctioneer and Broker with William Wilson Auction Realty, Inc. who is handling the sale. “While it is sad to see the Kennel Club go, it is exciting to think about the new possibilities that could develop with this sale.”
Situated on approximately 2-acres on Kratzville Road, the Kennel Club comprises 6600+ square feet and has seating for 200+ with a parking lot adequate to host events and larger groups.
Two liquidation auctions are scheduled for August 27 and 28.
The live auction of the real estate is scheduled to be conducted August 27 at 12 noon, and the property will sell at Absolute Auction regardless of price. An online only auction of the furniture, art, and equipment will follow on August 28 beginning at 12 noon.
Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.