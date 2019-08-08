Henderson Co. schools history highlighted during Rotary Club meeting

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - The Superintendent of the Henderson County Schools was the speaker at Thursday’s Rotary Club meeting.
The district is celebrating it's 150th year of public schools in the county.
Superintendent Marganna Stanley highlighted the history of schools in Henderson from its roots with one room schools to what it is now. She also talked about the many technological advances and how they have helped students in the district grow.
The superintendent says she’s happy to see families continue to support the schools, like families did a century and a half ago.
The school district has been working with the Henderson Library and other local organizations to help retell the district’s history. They have special events planned throughout the year.
