Gibson Co. man turns to bats to help fight mosquitoes

GIBSON CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Though he may not be the Caped Crusader himself, this man could be classified as Batman.
Mike Wathen has installed a bat house on his property. He says there’s tons of mosquitoes at night, making it tough to go outside.
Bats can feast on upwards of 2,000 insects daily.
Wildlife experts tell us the bat house is fit for up to 10,000 bats, but around here, expect to see around a couple thousand call it home.
“What I want to do is to create as close to as complete natural predator I can and that’s where the bat house comes from,” explained Wathen.
Wildlife experts tell us it can take a little bit of time before bats notice the home, usually around six months to a year.
