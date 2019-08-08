Fugitive arrested after 2-hour standoff with law enforcement

OHIO CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Kentucky State Police say A fugitive was arrested after a two-hour standoff.
Troopers say Roger Burnett was wanted in Indiana for serious felonies. Around 8 p.m. Wednesday, troopers teamed up with U.S. Marshals and say their investigation took them to a home in McHenry, Kentucky.
We are told they spotted Burnett, but he ran and barricaded himself inside a home.
According to troopers, they arrested Burnett after the two-hour standoff without any problems. He is now facing a list of charges, including fleeing from police.
Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.