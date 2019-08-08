Downtown METS terminals to receive security upgrade

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Department of Transportation (DOT) wants to enhance safety at the downtown METS Bus terminal.
The Board of Public works approved five additional surveillance cameras to be installed there. There are currently 10 surveillance cameras here at the bus terminal, but after the DOT conducted a safety assessment here they realized not everything was covered.
These five additional cameras will put more eyes on a larger area.
14 News spoke with DOT Executive Director Todd Robertson who says safety is always a concern. He hopes the increase in security will stop bad behavior and give riders a sense of comfort while they’re waiting.
“You know, we want to try to maintain security and safety down there and so those are the things that we have been trying to do just to try to get an added blanket of security to the riders who ride our buses,” explained Robertson.
Robertson told us it is too early to tell just exactly when they will have these additional cameras installed, but now with the board of public works approval they can move forward with the installation.
