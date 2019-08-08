Dotiki mine closing in Webster Co.

WEBSTER CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Miners at the Dotiki Mine in Webster County have said since Monday that the mine is closing, but officials with Alliance have not yet released a statement.
Officials with Alliance Resource Partners told us they would issue a press release Thursday, but just before news time they told us they would not be.
Miners tell us they were told in meetings that the mine will close August 16.
The mine has been in operation since 1967 and employs more than 200 people.
People we spoke with in Providence emphasized just how sad of a day it is for their small community, but they’re hopeful, they’ll come out on top.
“It’s sad news for our community, and not just families in our community, but businesses and organizations like the chamber and also our local government. Coal, well you look at our logo in our city is a coal miner, so coal has been apart of this community almost as long as it’s been a community,” said Chip Palmer, Webster County Chamber of Commerce President.
Community officials and miners shared with us that the miners at Dotiki will be placed at other mines owned by Alliance Resource Partners, but none of them are in Webster county.
