Deputies find suspect hiding in Daviess Co. bean field

DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - An Owensboro man is in jail after deputies say he tried to hide from them when he was seen driving a stolen vehicle.
The sheriff’s office says they were called around 6 a.m. Wednesday to check out a report of a stolen vehicle being sighted at the Colony Mobile Home Park in Thruston.
A short time later, a deputy saw the vehicle in the 5500 block of Graham Lane. The vehicle pulled behind a garage and a man, later identified as 42-year-old James Hagan, got out and ran away.
Deputies say the set up a perimeter in the area Hagan was last seen and we’re told the found him hiding in a bean field next to Yellow Creek Park.
Hagan was arrested and taken to jail. He is facing several charges including receiving stolen property and criminal trespassing.
