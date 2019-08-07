TDL Preview: Bosse Bulldogs

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - It is year five for the Bosse Bulldogs with Head Coach Eric Schnur at the helm. The Bulldogs are looking to make a big statement in the Tri-State this fall.
The Bulldogs come off a 2-8 finish last season. Coming into this year the team is looking to win its first sectional since 2010.
With the loss of key guys to graduation, all eyes are on an up and coming senior class to take charge.
“We graduated not very much in terms of quantity, but the quality of the kids we graduated was really high," explained Coach Schnur. "They were good kids and good character kids so we have to replace quite a bit there as far as the quality is concerned, but we have a really, really talented senior class. Then there’s a bunch of other components: young guys that have come a long way that we’re gonna get lots of valuable minutes out of and we’re really excited, we’re really athletic defensively, we’re gonna run around and play hard.”
“We’re progressing really well, we’re young, but we have a lot of seniors returning and we got a lot of experience and I see us going really far in the playoffs,” said Senior Linemen Shay McRath.
“We’ve all just been trying to come out and play as hard as we can, get better and we’ve been working to be like one of those top teams the last three years and I feel like this year we can do that,” stated Senior Wide Receiver Miles Suggs.
The Bulldogs start off with a tough non-conference slate as they play one of their future conference opponents in the SIAC. Bosse will first host Vincennes Lincoln followed by Washington.
