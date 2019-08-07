‘Significant’ source of meth in Hopkins Co. arrested, authorities say

HOPKINS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - A Hopkins County man is accused of drug trafficking.
Several agencies have been working an investigation into 25-year-old Kaleb Browning.
A tip said he was “significant” source of crystal meth in the Nortonville-White Plains area.
Detectives served a warrant for another man, Travis Baldwin, back in June. Authorities say Browning was at Baldwin’s home when they served the warrant and he had more two ounces of suspected crystal meth and a handgun.
Baldwin was arrested at the time on a federal warrant.
Authorities say Browning was arrested Monday and he is now facing trafficking and drug charges.
Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.